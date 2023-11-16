With attractive offers, Volkswagen cars look enticing this November

1/3

Auto 2 min read

With attractive offers, Volkswagen cars look enticing this November

By Pradnesh Naik 06:58 pm Nov 16, 202306:58 pm

Volkswagen Taigun rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has announced a variety of enticing deals on its entire vehicle lineup in India this November. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and loyalty rewards. The promotions are valid until the end of the month, with the Tiguan receiving the largest discount of up to Rs. 4.2 lakh. Other models, the Taigun and Virtus, also come with appealing discounts. This move is done to improve the brand's overall sales figures.

2/3

Tiguan is available with benefits up to Rs. 4.2 lakh

The Volkswagen Tiguan boasts an impressive discount of up to Rs. 4.2 lakh, encompassing cash benefits, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, special benefits, and a four-year SVP valued at Rs. 86,000. Offered in a single Elegance variant, the SUV is priced at Rs. 35.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

3/3

The Taigun comes with discounts up to Rs. 1 lakh

The Volkswagen Taigun is available with deals reaching Rs. 1 lakh, which includes exchange and loyalty benefits of up to Rs. 60,000 and cash benefits of up to Rs. 60,000. The SUV ranges between Rs. 11.62 lakh and Rs. 19.76 lakh. As for Volkswagen Virtus, customers can enjoy discounts totaling Rs. 80,000, comprising cash benefits of up to Rs. 40,000 and exchange and loyalty benefits of up to Rs. 40,000. The sedan starts at Rs. 11.48 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).