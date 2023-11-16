Honda unveils made-in-India Elevate SUV as new-generation WR-V in Japan

Honda Elevate features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda has introduced the next-generation WR-V SUV in Japan, which is essentially the Elevate model available in India. The SUV was initially launched on our shores and is produced and exported from Honda's Tapukara facility in Rajasthan. The acronym WR-V stands for "Winsome Runabout Vehicle," where winsome signifies "fun" and "cheerfulness." This new SUV has been designed to cater to the diverse lifestyles of its customers.

Differences between the Japanese and Indian versions

Although the WR-V and Elevate models appear nearly identical, there are a few distinctions between the Japanese and Indian versions. The Japanese-spec Elevate lacks a touchscreen infotainment system, leather dashboard accents, wireless charging, and an electric sunroof found in the Indian model. The Japanese model features an all-black interior and unique upholstery, while the Indian version incorporates brown and tan hues throughout the cabin.

Features and specifications of Japanese-spec WR-V

The model designed for the Japanese market features a Honda remote control for access to specific functions of the infotainment panel. It also gets Honda ALSOK rush service for theft and mischief prevention, navigation, and in-car Wi-Fi. Additionally, it comes with a Honda Sensing ADAS suite with a LaneWatch camera, reverse camera, collision mitigation brake, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping support system, and auto high beam assist. The 1.5-liter i-VTEC engine (119hp/145Nm) has been retained.

How much will the Honda WR-V cost in Japan?

More details about the new WR-V will be disclosed by Honda in December, with sales expected to commence around April 2024. The company has announced that the new SUV will have a starting price of around JPY 2 million (approximately Rs. 11 lakh), which is on par with the Indian model. For reference, the Elevate ranges between Rs. 11 lakh and Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom) in India and competes with the Volkswagen Taigun, SKODA KUSHAQ, and Hyundai CRETA.