Ather's new family-oriented electric scooter spied testing: What to expect

Nov 16, 2023

The upcoming Ather scooter will have a top speed of around 90km/h. Representative image (Photo credit: Ather Energy)

A near-production-ready mule of Ather Energy's highly anticipated family-oriented electric scooter has been seen undergoing testing in Bengaluru. Leaked images of the scooter verify that it is indeed the automaker's latest EV, designed with a more traditional style. The company is recognized for its playful approach to products and marketing campaigns, and the scooter's camouflage features a cartoon family consisting of a mother, father, and child.

It will offer a spacious seat and practical design elements

The forthcoming Ather e-scooter will boast a flat floorboard, a roomy seat, and a handlebar positioned at a comfortable height. These design aspects address some of the primary concerns with the existing Ather 450 model. Additionally, the scooter will come with a sizable, functional grab rail at the rear, a foldable pillion footrest on the left side, integrated platforms for the pillion's feet on both sides, and ample mudguards at both ends.

It will likely boast a range of up to 90km

Although there are no details regarding performance and battery specifications yet, it is reasonable to assume something similar to the Ather 450S, which boasts a real-world range of 90km. The scooter seems to have a 12-inch wheel with a disc brake on the front. It is still unclear whether Ather has continued with its costly aluminum chassis or opted for a more budget-friendly option. The scooter is anticipated to make its debut early next year.