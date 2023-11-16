Hero MotoCorp achieves record sales this festive season

The Karizma XMR is currently the flagship model for Hero MotoCorp in India

Hero MotoCorp reported record sales of over 14 lakh units during the 32-day festive period from Navratri to Bhai Dooj. This marked a 19% increase compared to last year and surpassed the company's previous record of 12.7 lakh units sold during the 2019 festive season. Niranjan Gupta, CEO of Hero MotoCorp, thanked customers for their trust in the brand and attributed the growth to a strong product lineup, extensive distribution network, and new launches across regions.

Hero's GIFT program and finance schemes promoted overall growth

Throughout the festive season, Hero MotoCorp introduced the second edition of Hero GIFT (Grand Indian Festival of Trust), which featured updated models, new color options, customer benefits, and financing options. With the slogan "Iss Tyohar, Nayi Raftaar," customers had access to a variety of motorcycles and scooters with financing plans and low-interest rates. Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer of Hero MotoCorp's India Business Unit, stated that high customer demand in various markets contributed to the record-breaking retail figures.

Rural markets were responsible for record sales in India

The impressive sales performance during the festive season signals a revival in rural growth, benefiting both India and the two-wheeler industry. Singh noted that strong customer demand in rural areas and positive sentiment in major urban centers fueled the record retail sales. Moreover, Hero MotoCorp's post-festive channel inventory has reached its lowest level in over three years, positioning the company for steady growth for the remainder of the fiscal year.