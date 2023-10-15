Limited-run MV Agusta Superveloce 98 revealed: Check its best features

By Pradnesh Naik 01:15 am Oct 15, 202301:15 am

MV Agusta Superveloce 98 comes equipped with a Brembo Stylema braking system

MV Agusta has taken the wraps off the limited-run Superveloce 98 for the global markets. Only 300 units of the high-performance supersport model will ever be made. The motorcycle commemorates the 80th anniversary of the iconic 98cc engine from the Italian marque. It flaunts a special "Rosso Varghera" paint scheme. Here's a look at the top features of the special-edition bike.

Why does this story matter?

Designed in 1943, the MV 98 two-stroke engine was the starting point for MV Agusta as a motorcycle manufacturer. The Vespa 98 was the first mass-produced bike to use the iconic mill. To celebrate its 80th anniversary, the bikemaker has now revealed a limited-run Superveloce 98 model. Lucky buyers of the special-edition supersport can also opt for a unique racing kit.

Supersport flaunts forged aluminum wheels, titanium exhaust

The special MV Agusta Superveloce 98 has a neo-retro vibe. It features a muscular fuel tank, a round LED headlamp, a sloping windscreen, a clip-on handlebar with a special-edition badge, a rider-only saddle finished in Alcantara, a special titanium exhaust from Arrow, a circular LED taillamp, and a full fairing. It packs a 5.5-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster and rides on forged aluminum wheels.

Features top-of-line Brembo Stylema disc brakes

The braking duties on the limited-run MV Agusta Superveloce 98 are handled by top-of-the-line Brembo Stylema disc brakes. The braking system has been optimized for better performance and reduce unnecessary rolling resistance. It utilizes a Continental MK100 ABS unit.

Powered by 798cc, inline-triple engine

Powering the special-edition MV Agusta Superveloce 98 is a potent 798cc, liquid-cooled, inline-triple engine that churns out a maximum power of 153hp at 13,250rpm and a peak torque of 88Nm at 10,100rpm. The engine uses a DOHC setup with a mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet for optimum performance. The mill is paired with a cassette-type six-speed gearbox and an EAS 3.0 bi-directional quick-shifter.

Adjustable suspension setup from Marzocchi and Sachs

The suspension duties on the MV Agusta Superveloce 98 are handled by adjustable Marzocchi inverted forks with TiN low friction treatment on the front side and a Sachs progressive and fully adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.