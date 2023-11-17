BUGATTI CHIRON Pur Sport Grand Prix is a customized rarity

1/3

Auto 2 min read

BUGATTI CHIRON Pur Sport Grand Prix is a customized rarity

By Pradnesh Naik 10:35 am Nov 17, 202310:35 am

The limited-run BUGATTI CHIRON features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: BUGATTI)

BUGATTI has taken the wraps off the CHIRON Pur Sport Grand Prix, a limited edition model crafted by its Sur Mesure customization team. This super exclusive vehicle, with only three in existence, pays tribute to the brand's racing legacy through unique details such as the number 32 on the door panel, reminiscent of the Type 51's 1931 Grand Prix appearance. The supercar is making its way to a Singaporean buyer.

2/3

The rare coupe boasts distinctive design elements

CHIRON Pur Sport Grand Prix flaunts a sleek white paint scheme with Grand Prix Red and black highlights. The coupe boasts an impressive rear wing adorned with the BUGATTI name and 'EB' logos in a continuous pattern above the headlights. The inaugural Grand Prix model was unveiled at the Top Marques Monaco show last year, featuring a Steel Blue Matte finish with red accents, while a second version showcased a Matte Black Carbon and Matte Jet Grey color scheme.

3/3

It draws power from an 8.0-liter, W16 quad-turbocharged engine

Under the hood, the Pur Sport Grand Prix houses the same 8.0-liter, W16, quad-turbocharged engine found in all CHIRONs. BUGATTI has yet to reveal if there are any differences in its power figures. Each Pur Sport model is 50kg lighter than the regular model and comes equipped with stiffer suspension for optimal track performance. The exact number of Grand Prix models to be produced before ceasing manufacturing remains uncertain, but it is expected to be in the double digits.