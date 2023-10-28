Looking for car with 6 airbags? Check 5 best options

1/6

Auto 3 min read

Looking for car with 6 airbags? Check 5 best options

By Pradnesh Naik 09:38 pm Oct 28, 202309:38 pm

2023 Tata Nexon features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

When buying a car, safety is one of the most important factors one must consider. In recent years, younger buyers in India have been looking at features such as ABS, ADAS functions, and the number of airbags available on a vehicle rather than simply considering its claimed mileage. Here's our pick of the top five cars with six airbags under Rs. 15 lakh.

2/6

Hyundai EXTER: Price starts at Rs. 6 lakh

Hyundai EXTER follows the brand's "Parametric Dynamics" design philosophy. It sports projector headlamps, H-shaped LED DRLs, a wide gloss black grille with "EXTER" lettering above it, and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, it has premium semi-leatherette upholstery, a dashcam with dual cameras, a voice-enabled sunroof, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel. It draws power from a 1.2-liter, inline-four engine that makes 82hp/113.8Nm.

3/6

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Price begins at Rs. 6.61 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Baleno has projector LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a chrome-surrounded grille, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, wrap-around LED taillights, and 15/16-inch dual-tone wheels. It boasts a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, a head-up display, an Arkamys sound system, and a 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system. It is fueled by a 1.2-liter dual VVT, K-Series, inline-four petrol engine that generates 88hp/113Nm.

4/6

Mahindra XUV300: Price starts at Rs. 7.99 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 flaunts a clamshell hood, projector headlights, "Twin Peaks" logos, roof rails, 16-inch designer wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. Its sporty cabin gets an all-black color scheme, an electric sunroof, leatherette upholstery, dual-zone climate control, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It is backed by a 1.2-liter petrol engine (108.6hp/200Nm), a 1.2-liter, "mStallion" T-GDi petrol engine (130hp/250Nm), and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel mill (115hp/300Nm).

5/6

Tata Nexon: Price begins at Rs. 8.1 lakh

Tata Nexon gets bumper-mounted projector LED headlamps, split-type sequential DRLs, skid plates, roof rails, connected-type LED taillamps, and 16-inch dual-tone wheels. Its tech-biased five-seater cabin has indigo-colored leatherette upholstery, a voice-assisted sunroof, a wireless charger, capacitive AC controls, a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, and dual-zone climate control. It runs on a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel motor (113hp/260Nm) and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol unit (118hp/170Nm).

6/6

Kia Seltos: Price starts at Rs. 10.9 lakh

Kia Seltos features a new-age "Tiger Nose" grille, sweptback LED headlamps, connected-type LED taillamps, and 16/17/18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Its sporty cabin gets leatherette upholstery, a voice-controlled panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a premium Bose sound system, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup. It is powered by a 1.5-liter diesel engine (113.4hp/250Nm), a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol unit (160hp/253Nm), or a 1.5-liter petrol mill (113.4hp/144Nm).