JAWA, Yezdi motorcycles available with free extended warranty this Diwali

1/7

Auto 3 min read

JAWA, Yezdi motorcycles available with free extended warranty this Diwali

By Pradnesh Naik 08:08 pm Oct 28, 202308:08 pm

All Yezdi motorcycles feature an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Yezdi)

To entice more customers this Diwali, Classic Legends is offering an extended warranty for free on all JAWA and Yezdi motorcycles in India. Valid either for four additional years or 50,000km over the standard warranty, this move aims to provide peace of mind to buyers for a longer duration. The offer is valid only till Diwali. Here's a look at all eligible models.

2/7

JAWA 42: Starts at Rs. 1.97 lakh

JAWA 42 is the starting point for JAWA Motorcycles in India. It features a wide handlebar with bar-end mirrors, a round LED headlight, a small windshield, a single-piece seat, blacked-out wheels, and dual exhausts. The motorcycle gets disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and twin rear shock absorbers. It draws power from a 295cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 27hp/27Nm.

3/7

Yezdi Roadster: Begins at Rs. 2.06 lakh

The Roadster is an entry-level model for Yezdi on our shores. It gets a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, an all-LED lighting setup, a stepped-up seat, a pillion backrest, designer wheels, and dual peashooter exhausts. It is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and twin rear shock absorbers. It is fueled by a 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 29hp/29.4Nm.

4/7

Yezdi Scrambler: Price starts at Rs. 2.12 lakh

Yezdi Scrambler follows a retro-inspired design with rugged components. It flaunts a high-mounted fender, LED headlights and taillamps, a wide handlebar, a tuck-and-roll seat, upswept dual exhausts, wire-spoke wheels, and a negative-backlit LCD instrument cluster. The motorcycle gets disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and twin rear shock absorbers. It runs on a 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that delivers 28.7hp/28.2Nm.

5/7

JAWA 42 Bobber: Price begins at Rs. 2.13 lakh

JAWA 42 Bobber is a modern take on a bobber. It has a muscular fuel tank, an LED headlamp, a rounded rear fender, wire-spoked wheels, an adjustable rider-only saddle, and an LCD instrument cluster. It features disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It is powered by a 334cc, SOHC, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that develops 30.6hp/32.74Nm.

6/7

JAWA Perak sets you back by Rs. 2.13 lakh

JAWA Perak pays homage to the 1980s era. It sits on a double-cradle frame and gets a low-set single seat with an integrated taillamp, a circular halogen headlamp, a fuel tank with golden pinstripes, and wire-spoked wheels. It features disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It runs a 334cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that produces 30hp/33Nm.

7/7

Yezdi Adventure: Starts at Rs. 2.16 lakh

Yezdi Adventure aims to dominate the ADV segment in India. It sports a sloping fuel tank, a prominent beak, a wide handlebar with knuckle guards, a raised windscreen, split-style seats, and rugged wire-spoked wheels. It gets disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It is powered by a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 29.7hp/29.9Nm.