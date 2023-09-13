Yamaha unveils 2023 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition line-up: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 13, 2023 | 04:03 pm 2 min read

Yamaha Monster Energy MotoGP Edition line-up will be sold via the Bluesquare dealerships

Yamaha has introduced a new limited edition 2023 Monster Energy MotoGP line-up in the Indian market. The list includes the R15M, MT-15 V2.0, Aerox 155, and Ray ZR. These special models come with cosmetic changes inspired by the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team. However, there are no mechanical alterations. Available in limited numbers, the exclusive line-up aims to cater to the aspirations of young customers and passionate racing fans in India.

Exclusive racing-inspired livery increases overall appeal

The limited-run Monster Energy MotoGP line-up features a new livery inspired by Yamaha's MotoGP team. The R15M, MT-15 V2.0, Aerox 155, and RayZR 125 sport a black and green color scheme with Monster Energy branding on the fairings and fuel tank. While there are no mechanical changes to any of the two-wheelers, the new livery is expected to generate excitement among enthusiasts.

The limited-run line-up demonstrates Yamaha's dedication to the Indian market

The launch of the limited edition Monster Energy MotoGP line-up demonstrates Yamaha's dedication to its Indian customers and its rich racing heritage. By offering an exclusive range of models with cosmetic enhancements inspired by its racing team, the Japanese marque aims to meet the aspirations of young customers and MotoGP fans. It will further solidify its presence in our market.

