Best features of 2025 Genesis G80, G80 Sport luxury sedans

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Best features of 2025 Genesis G80, G80 Sport luxury sedans

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:20 pm Dec 13, 202303:20 pm

The G80 rides on 20-inch wheels

Hyundai-owned luxury brand Genesis has unveiled the refreshed G80 sedan. This comes hot on the heels of the 2025 GV80 and GV80 Coupe's debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The 2025 G80 sports a new grille, cutting-edge split lighting units, a more athletic front bumper, and 20-inch wheels. Plus, it's available in ten colors, including a fresh shade called Brooklyn Brown.

2/4

Upgrades both inside and out

In addition to the standard model, Genesis also revealed the 2025 G80 Sport. It stands out with its exclusive front bumper featuring bold intakes and V-shaped accents that resemble a dual exhaust system. Inside, the G80 boasts a 27-inch OLED display that merges a digital instrument cluster with an infotainment system, replacing the previous 12.3- and 14.5-inch screens. Other interior updates include a revamped dashboard, a crystal-like gear shifter, refreshed trim, and a modernized center stack with new controls.

3/4

The design of the wheels mimics airplane propellers

The new G80's headlights now feature micro-lenses, while the rear apron seems modified. The only change to the taillights is in terms of lighting signatures. Finally, the wheels have a double-spoke design that mimics an aircraft's propellers. The "4WD" badge on the trunk lid signifies the car's all-wheel-drive availability.

4/4

It comes in ICE as well as EV versions

While more information will be disclosed later this month, it's worth mentioning that the current G80 offers 2.5- and 3.5-liter engines with up to 375hp of power. Genesis also has an electric version with a range of 454km per charge. The updated G80 is anticipated to retain similar engine options and performance capabilities as its predecessor.