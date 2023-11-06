Up to Rs. 90,000 off this Diwali on popular sedans

By Akash Pandey 10:55 am Nov 06, 202310:55 am

The Honda Amaze is equipped with a single 1.2-liter petrol engine with manual and CVT transmission options (Photo credit: Honda)

Festive seasons in India boost car sales. Hence, manufacturers announce attractive deals, incentives, and discounts to lure customers. With sedans facing a gradual decline in popularity, dealers are seeking ways to revitalize sales for these less sought-after models this Diwali. This year, some of the popular models are available with up to Rs. 90,000 off. Check the deals.

Get benefits worth Rs. 30,000 on Hyundai Verna

The recently introduced Hyundai Verna has received mixed reactions. However, it boasts an abundance of features, including autonomous driving assistance features in the higher trim levels. The car offers two petrol engine options, a 115hp, 1.5-liter petrol unit and a 160hp, 1.5-liter turbo-petrol, each available with manual and automatic transmissions. The collective discounts and benefits on Hyundai's mid-size sedan reach Rs. 30,000.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets benefits of up to Rs. 40,000

Maruti Arena outlets are currently extending generous discounts of Rs. 40,000 on their economical and spacious compact sedan in India. The highly favored Maruti Suzuki Dzire can be equipped with either a 90hp 1.2-liter petrol engine or a 77hp 1.2-liter CNG powertrain. The petrol version is available with 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox choices, while the CNG variant comes solely with a manual transmission.

Honda Amaze gets discounts worth Rs. 70,000

The Honda Amaze stands out as a compact sedan, renowned for its spacious interior and comfortable ride. It is in direct competition with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The sedan is equipped with a single 90hp, 1.2-liter petrol engine with options for both manual and CVT transmissions. Honda Car India dealers are currently authorized to provide a generous package of benefits totaling Rs. 70,000.

SKODA SLAVIA available with up to Rs. 75,000 discount

SKODA SLAVIA is a tough competitor to City, Verna, and Virtus. It is offered with two turbo-petrol engine choices: a 110hp, 1.0-liter unit and a 150hp, 1.5-liter version. These engines come with manual and automatic transmission alternatives, along with a comprehensive list of features. Recognized for its robustness and excellent ride-handling, SKODA's midsize sedan is currently eligible for discounts ranging up to Rs. 75,000.

Avail benefits of Rs. 80,000 on Volkswagen Virtus

While the Volkswagen Virtus shares numerous mechanical components with its SKODA counterpart, the SLAVIA, such as turbo-petrol engines, gearbox choices, chassis, and suspension, it sets itself apart with its unique design, interior features, and driving experience. Volkswagen showrooms are currently extending benefits of up to Rs. 80,000. The discounts are available for a limited time (till November 30).

Get Rs. 90,000 benefits with Honda City

Discounts and benefits of approximately Rs. 90,000 are available on Honda City, though exclusively for its petrol variant. The sedan features a spirited 121hp, 1.5-liter petrol engine with choices for both manual and CVT transmissions. It also offers a more expensive yet highly fuel-efficient strong-hybrid petrol powertrain, delivering a combined output of 126hp. But the offer is not extended to that model