Is 2024 SKODA SUPERB better sedan than Toyota Camry

By Pradnesh Naik 01:15 am Nov 06, 2023

The 2024 SKODA SUPERB rolls on 19-inch designer wheels (Photo credit: SKODA)

SKODA has unveiled the 2024 version of its flagship sedan, the SUPERB, for the global markets. The fourth-generation flagship sedan from the automaker is available in both liftback and estate avatars. The all-new model rivals the Toyota Camry in the premium mid-size D-segment sedan category on our shores. Between these two heavy hitters, which one is better? The Czech fighter or the Japanese brawler?

Why does this story matter?

The SUPERB has been one of the most important cars for SKODA since its introduction in 2001. It has also been one of the few sedans that have been taking on modern-day premium SUVs across the globe. Now, in its all-new avatar, the car offers a luxurious and tech-forward cabin, among other improvements. However, it faces competition from the Toyota Camry.

SKODA SUPERB looks more premium, upmarket

Toyota Camry has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a restyled grille, sleek LED headlights with LED DRLs, chrome-lined windows, a boot lid spoiler, wrap-around taillights, and 18-inch designer wheels. The 2024 SKODA SUPERB features a sloping roofline, sweptback adaptive LED headlamps with DRLs, a wider butterfly grille with a radar unit for ADAS functions, all-new 19-inch designer wheels, and sleek LED taillamps.

SUPERB features Virtual Cockpit, multi-color ambient lighting

Toyota Camry has a luxurious cabin with an electric sunroof, head-up display, three-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. SKODA SUPERB gets a modern and opulent cabin with premium dual-tone leather upholstery, a 10.0-inch Virtual Cockpit, a free-standing 13.0-inch infotainment panel with wireless connectivity, multi-color ambient lighting, and a three-zone climate control with air purifier.

SUPERB packs more powerful engine options

Toyota Camry draws power from a 2.5-liter, inline-four petrol engine that is linked to an electric motor and a CVT gearbox. The setup generates a combined output of 215hp. SKODA SUPERB is offered with a 2.0-liter TSI motor (204hp and 265hp), a 2.0-liter TDI diesel unit (150hp and 193hp), a new 1.5-liter mild-hybrid setup (150hp), and a 1.5-liter, TSI PHEV, plug-in hybrid powertrain (204hp).

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Toyota Camry will set you back by Rs. 46.17 lakh. On the other hand, we expect the 2024 SKODA SUPERB to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which ranged between Rs. 32 lakh and Rs. 37.29 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the SUPERB makes more sense with its aggressive design, luxurious cabin, and powerful engine options.