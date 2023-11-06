How KTM 390 Adventure fares against Triumph Scrambler 400 X

How KTM 390 Adventure fares against Triumph Scrambler 400 X

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Nov 06, 2024

2024 KTM 390 Adventure features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: KTM)

KTM has revealed the 2024 version of the 390 Adventure for the global markets. The ADV now gets two new color schemes. Although the rugged motorcycle is one of the top choices for adventure enthusiasts, it faces competition from the Scrambler 400 X from the legendary British marque Triumph Motorcycles. Between these two middleweight bikes, which one makes more sense on our shores?

Why does this story matter?

KTM popularized adventure touring in India with its Adventure range in the sub-500cc category. The 390 Adventure is one of its best-selling models for the Austrian bikemaker on our shores. However, it faces tough competition from the likes of the BMW G 310 GS, Royal Enfield Himalayan, and Benelli TRK 502. Recently, Triumph Motorcycles also entered the segment with the Scrambler 400 X.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X looks more appealing

The 2024 KTM 390 Adventure flaunts a muscular 14.5-liter fuel tank, new orange-colored knuckle guards, adjustable windscreen, rugged bash plate, all-LED lighting setup, split-type seats, and an upswept exhaust. The Triumph Scrambler 400 X features a sculpted 13-liter fuel tank, an LED headlamp with wire mesh protection, a raised handlebar with knuckle guards, a dual-barrel exhaust, split seats, and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

KTM 390 Adventure equipped with better electronic riding aids

For the rider's safety, both the KTM 390 Adventure and Triumph Scrambler 400 X come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and a traction control system. The former also gets a cornering function for its ABS. On both bikes, suspension duties are handled by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

390 Adventure packs more powerful engine

Powering the 2024 KTM 390 Adventure is a 373cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 43hp and a peak torque of 37Nm. The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is backed by a 399cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops 39.5hp of power and 37.5Nm of torque. Both mills are linked to a six-speed transmission with an assist and slipper clutch.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Triumph Scrambler 400 X will set you back by Rs. 2.63 lakh. On the other hand, we expect the 2024 KTM 390 Adventure to carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 3.39 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the 390 Adventure makes more sense with its better safety features and powerful powertrain.