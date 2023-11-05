Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC arrives in India: Check best features

Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC arrives in India: Check best features

By Pradnesh Naik 10:13 pm Nov 05, 202310:13 pm

Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Mercedes-AMG)

Mercedes-AMG has taken the wraps of the 2023 C 43 4MATIC in India with a price tag of Rs. 98 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in seven premium color options, the performance-focused sedan is also available with a special AMG Night Package to enhance its visual appeal. Rivaling the likes of the BMW M3 and Audi SQ5, here are the best features of the potent limousine.

Firstly, here's how C 43 4MATIC looks

The Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC retains the silhouette of the standard C-Class sedan. It flaunts a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-slatted Panamericana grille, a wide air vent, Matrix LED headlights with eyebrow-like DRLs, a raked windscreen, chrome-lined windows, and designer multi-spoke wheels. At the rear end, it has a sloping roofline, quad exhaust tips, a diffuser, and wrap-around LED taillamps.

Gets special AMG Night Package as option

To make it more appealing, the C 43 4MATIC gets a special AMG Night Package. It includes high-gloss black trim strips in the front splitter, ORVM housings, AMG side sill panels, the waistline trim, window weatherstrips, and rear apron. It also has black chrome-plated exhausts.

Features sporty cabin with panoramic sunroof

On the inside, the Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC features a sporty five-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, and an AMG-specific steering wheel with paddle shifters. For passengers' entertainment, the sedan gets an 11.9-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment system and premium sound system. Safety is ensured by seven airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and Level-2 ADAS functions.

AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension ensures smooth ride

To make the in-cabin experience more special, the C 43 4MATIC is equipped with the AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension setup. With adaptive adjustable damping and pre-determined modes, the setup can alter the firmness of the suspension to provide a perfectly balanced setup every time. It also gets a 9-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT transmission with an AMG DYNAMIC SELECT function for smoother gear shifts.

Draws power from F1-inspired 2.0-liter, turbocharged petrol engine

Inspired by Formula 1, the AMG C 43 4MATIC gets a potent 2.0-liter, inline-four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that is paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system with an integrated starter generator (ISG). The mill puts out a maximum power of 40hp and a peak torque of 500Nm.