Nissan Hyper Tourer arrives with aero-optimized design, autonomous driving capability

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Nissan Hyper Tourer arrives with aero-optimized design, autonomous driving capability

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:12 pm Oct 17, 202303:12 pm

The car has a floor made entirely of LEDs

Nissan has unveiled the Hyper Tourer concept, a cutting-edge luxury minivan. It will be showcased at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show. While the Hyper Tourer will be physically displayed, the previously announced Hyper Adventure and Hyper Urban models will be shown digitally. Designed to rival the Volvo EM90, the new minivan boasts fully autonomous capabilities, high-density solid-state batteries, and a strong focus on aerodynamics.

2/4

Aero-optimized design and Japanese hospitality

The sleek exterior of the Hyper Tourer emphasizes aerodynamics with a flat-sided body, sharp lines, and deep, chiseled bumpers. The design includes channels for streamlined airflow, drag-reducing wheels, and no door mirrors. A high waistline sports a white strip that morphs into the DRL at the front. Inside, it blends advanced tech with "the essence of omotenashi" and is tailored for long-distance travel. The high-density batteries are strategically placed to optimize interior space and ensure a low center of gravity.

3/4

Innovative interior features for autonomous driving

The Hyper Tourer comes with front seats that can rotate 360 degrees, allowing passengers to face each other when the vehicle is in autonomous mode. Rear passengers can wear a display similar to a VR headset to control the infotainment screen up front. Nissan states that AI technology will monitor various aspects of passengers' health, such as heart rate, breathing, and perspiration. The system will then automatically adjust ambient lighting and select music to match the mood.

4/4

Fusing digital technology with nature

The ambient lighting in the Hyper Tourer mainly comes from a light pattern on the roof that represents traditional Japanese patterns. Additionally, the floor is made entirely of LEDs, showing images of riverbeds and the sky. Nissan says this creates "a relaxing space where digital and nature are fused." Separately, its V2X technology allows it to supply electricity using its solid-state battery to homes and offices.