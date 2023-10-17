2023 Tata Harrier, Safari earn five-star Global NCAP ratings

The cars scored 33.05 out of 34 points for adult occupant protection

Tata Motors has reached a major milestone with its revamped Harrier and Safari SUVs, earning a five-star rating in the latest Global NCAP crash tests. Not only did the duo achieve the top rating, but they also set a record for the highest score by an India-made vehicle in the newer, more rigorous protocol. This accomplishment comes as the safety watchdog wraps up its #SaferCarsForIndia campaign, paving the way for India's own Bharat NCAP test program.

High scores in adult and child occupant protection

Scoring 33.05 out of 34 points for adult occupant protection, the Harrier and Safari surpassed the previous record held by the Mahindra Scorpio-N at 29.28 points. They even outshined the Volkswagen Virtus and SKODA SLAVIA's score of 29.71 points. On top of that, both SUVs earned a five-star rating for child occupant protection, racking up 45 out of 49 points. The updated test protocol also put the vehicles through a side pole impact test.

Structural reinforcements and enhanced safety features

To achieve these exceptional scores, Tata Motors claims to have made significant structural enhancements to the updated Harrier and Safari models. The automaker has incorporated more high-strength steel, particularly in the load paths of both vehicles' structures. Mohan Savarkar, Chief Product Officer of Tata Motors' passenger vehicle division, said the company has added several high-strength steel and hot-stamped parts, six airbags as standard, and made changes for side and pole impact tests to reinforce the passenger cell.

SUVs are set to face Bharat NCAP tests now

Savarkar confirmed that Tata Motors plans to send the two SUVs for Bharat NCAP tests soon. He also highlighted the company's focus on active safety systems and pedestrian protection, stating that the vehicles are designed to meet safety requirements beyond Global NCAP standards. Now, five of the seven Tata passenger vehicles currently on sale have a five-star crash test rating from Global NCAP. This makes Tata Motors the leading mass carmaker in India with the highest number of five-star-rated models.