2023 Tata Safari SUV goes official at Rs. 16.2 lakh

1/4

Auto 2 min read

2023 Tata Safari SUV goes official at Rs. 16.2 lakh

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:52 pm Oct 17, 202301:52 pm

It gets a 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine

Tata Motors has launched the facelifted version of its popular three-row SUV, the Tata Safari, with a starting price of Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model comes in 10 unique variants and offers seven exterior color options for customers to choose from. Sporting redesigned bumpers, a connected DRL setup, split LED headlamps, a new parametric grille, and LED taillamps with a connecting light bar, the refreshed Safari showcases a more aggressive and modern look.

2/4

Upgraded interior and infotainment system

Inside, the new Tata Safari is packed with cutting-edge features. These include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a digital instrument cluster, touch-based HVAC controls, and a four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo. Additional features like a wireless charger, ambient mood lighting, terrain response system with display, ventilated front seats, rear-door sun shades, and a panoramic sunroof further elevate the driving experience.

3/4

Powertrain and performance

Under the hood, the Tata Safari continues to rely on the proven 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine that produces 168hp of power and 350Nm of torque. The mill is paired with either a six-speed manual or an automatic torque converter gearbox. Notably, the automatic versions of the SUV also come equipped with paddle shifters and E-shifter technology for more engaged driving.

4/4

Variant-wise pricing and availability

The Tata Safari is available in various configurations including Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ Dark, Accomplished, Accomplished Dark, Accomplished+ Dark, Adventure+ A, and Accomplished+. The seven exterior paint options include Cosmic Gold, Galactic Sapphire, Lunar Slate, Oberon Black, and Stardust. The car costs between Rs. 16.19-25.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries for the updated model are likely to begin in the coming weeks.