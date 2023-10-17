2023 Tata Harrier SUV launched at Rs. 15.5 lakh

2023 Tata Harrier SUV launched at Rs. 15.5 lakh

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:41 pm Oct 17, 2023

The SUV now comes in four main trims

Tata Motors has launched the 2023 Harrier, with a starting price of Rs. 15.49 lakh for the base Smart (O) MT variant (ex-showroom, India). The updated Harrier sports a fresh exterior and interior design, along with an expanded list of features. The SUV now comes in four main trims - Smart, Pure, Adventure, and Fearless, and competes against rivals like the Mahindra XUV700, Jeep Compass, and MG Hector.

Updated exterior design and new features

The most noticeable update to the Harrier's exterior is its new front grille and split headlamp design, featuring a full-width LED lightbar above the grille. The front bumper has also been reimagined with a gloss black band dividing it into two sections. The side profile remains mostly unchanged, except for new 18- and 19-inch alloy wheel designs. At the back, the refreshed Harrier showcases a redesigned bumper and new LED lighting elements within the taillamp housing.

Revamped interior and advanced technology

Inside, Tata has significantly revamped the Harrier's dashboard by swapping out the faux wood trim for a combination of materials like textured panels, gloss black surfaces, and leatherette padding. A strip of LED ambient light highlights these elements. The SUV now offers two infotainment touchscreen options - 10.25-inch and 12.3-inch - depending on the trim level. Other features include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, touch-based HVAC controls panel, two-zone climate control, a 10-speaker JBL-tuned sound system, and a panoramic sunroof.

Safety enhancements and powertrain options

The Harrier facelift comes with up to seven airbags, ADAS, hill-hold control, and three-point seat belts with reminders. Under the hood, the SUV keeps its 170hp/350Nm, 2.0-liter diesel engine, which is paired with either a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. The automatic transmission is only available for the Adventure+ variant and above. The Harrier also features three terrain response modes - Normal, Rough, and Wet, and three driving modes (Eco, City, and Sports).

Color options and prices

The updated Harrier is offered in six colors - Seaweed Green, Ash Gray, Lunar White, Pebble Gray, Sunlit Yellow, and Coral Red. The Oberon Black color option is exclusive to the Dark edition variants. The car now falls in the Rs. 15.49-24.49 lakh price bracket (ex-showroom).