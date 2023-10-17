TVS Jupiter 125 with SmartXonnect launched at Rs. 97,000

The scooter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels

TVS Motor Company has launched the Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect, an upgraded version of its popular scooter, featuring cutting-edge connectivity options. With a price tag of Rs. 96,855 (ex-showroom, Delhi), this model is Rs. 6,200 pricier than its predecessor. The vehicle gets a colorful hybrid console with a TFT screen, that syncs with the rider's smartphone, granting access to call and message alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, and voice-assisted functions.

New display for social media alerts and more

The Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect's new TFT screen not only connects to smartphones but also shows notifications from social media and various apps. This allows riders to stay informed about weather updates, live sports scores, and news headlines while on the move. This feature-packed scooter is designed to cater to tech-savvy consumers who seek uninterrupted connectivity during their daily commutes.

Enhanced safety features and new color options

Besides its state-of-the-art connectivity options, the Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect boasts two new safety features: a follow-me headlamp and hazard lights. The follow-me headlight stays lit for 20 seconds after the engine is switched off, ensuring rider safety in dimly lit conditions. Additionally, TVS has introduced two fresh color choices for this model - Elegant Red and Matte Copper Bronze, offering customers a wider selection to match their tastes.

Performance and specifications remain unchanged

The Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect maintains the same performance and specs as other variants. It runs on a 124.8cc engine coupled with a CVT gearbox, generating 8.04hp/10.5Nm. The scooter weighs 108kg and sports 12-inch alloy wheels (with steel wheels as an alternative), supported by telescopic forks and a mono-shock. A disc-drum combo handles braking, with a dual drum brake version also available. For added convenience, the scooter includes a 33-liter under-seat storage compartment and a front-mounted fuel filler.