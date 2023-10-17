2024 Kawasaki Z650RS heading to India: What to expect

The bike remains mechanically unaltered

Kawasaki has given an update to its popular middleweight retro motorcycle, the Z650RS, for the 2024 model year. It will also arrive in India. The bike now boasts a three-level traction control system, making it a breeze for new and returning riders to handle the 68hp and 64Nm output figures. Besides this addition, the Z650RS remains mechanically the same, keeping its 649cc, parallel-twin engine.

Design inspired by larger Z900RS model

The Kawasaki Z650RS's design takes inspiration from its bigger sibling, the inline-four Z900RS. The motorcycle showcases a sleeker and simpler silhouette compared to the edgy Z650. Notable design features include a modern LED round headlight, a single-piece seat, a semi-digital instrument console, and stylish quasi-spoke alloy wheels. The bike shares its main frame and cycle parts with the Z650 and Ninja 650 models.

What about its pricing and availability?

Over in Europe, Kawasaki has rolled out a stunning new Candy Medium Red color option for the Z650RS. This eye-catching hue enhances the bike's visual appeal and is anticipated to be available in India when the updated model hits the market. The current Z650RS is priced at Rs. 6.92 lakh (ex-showroom, India), and the price is expected to rise with the arrival of the 2024 model next year.

