Kia Sonet (facelift) to arrive in India soon: Check alternatives

1/6

Auto 3 min read

Kia Sonet (facelift) to arrive in India soon: Check alternatives

By Pradnesh Naik 09:31 pm Nov 05, 202309:31 pm

Kia Sonet (facelift) will come equipped with ADAS functions (Representative image. Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors is gearing up to reveal the facelifted version of its popular model, the Sonet, in India soon. Recently, a near-production-ready mule of the compact SUV was spotted doing test runs in a camouflaged avatar. With the impending arrival of the refreshed vehicle, the competition in the segment is expected to heat up further. Meanwhile, here's a look at its top rivals.

2/6

Firstly, look at upcoming Kia Sonet (facelift)

The upcoming Kia Sonet (facelift) shall feature an all-LED lighting setup with revised headlamps, taillamps, fog lamps, and redesigned alloy wheels while retaining thick body cladding, chrome window lining, and roof rails on the sides. Inside, it will get a minimalist dashboard design, a new touchscreen infotainment system, a single-pane sunroof, and a 360-degree view camera. It will likely retain all three existing powertrains.

3/6

2023 Tata Nexon will be one to challenge Sonet

Tata Nexon sports a clamshell bonnet, bumper-mounted projector LED headlamps, split-type sequential DRLs, adaptive fog lamps, roof rails, skid plates, connected-type LED taillamps, and refreshed 16-inch dual-tone wheels. Inside, it has a voice-assisted sunroof, backlit touch-sensitive AC controls, a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, and six airbags. It draws power from a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel motor (113hp/260Nm) and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol unit (118hp/170Nm).

4/6

Maruti Suzuki Brezza offers butch SUV look

Maruti Suzuki Brezza has a muscular hood, a sleek grille, LED headlamps with L-shaped DRLs, 16-inch designer wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. It has a spacious cabin with a head-up display, an electric sunroof, a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 360-degree view camera. It's powered by a 1.5-liter, K15C engine with mild-hybrid technology generating 102hp/137Nm in petrol-only avatar and 86.6hp/121.5Nm in CNG guise.

5/6

Hyundai VENUE looks more premium and upmarket

Hyundai VENUE flaunts a large "Parametric Jewel" grille, projector LED headlights with DRLs, 16-inch diamond-cut wheels, and H-shaped connected LED taillights. It has a sporty cabin with a two-step reclining rear seat, automatic climate control, an integrated air purifier, six airbags, and an 8.0-inch infotainment system. It gets a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (120hp/172Nm), a 1.2-liter petrol mill (83hp/114Nm), and a 1.5-liter diesel motor (100hp/240Nm).

6/6

Mahindra XUV300 exudes brawny appeal

Mahindra XUV300 gets projector headlights, LED DRLs, red/chrome accents on a blacked-out grille, "Twin Peaks" logos, roof rails, and wrap-around LED taillights. It features an all-black cabin with an electric sunroof, leatherette upholstery, dual-zone climate control, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The car is fueled by a 1.2-liter petrol engine (108.6hp/200Nm), a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine (130hp/250Nm) and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel mill (115hp/300Nm).