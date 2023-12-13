Tata Nexon EV Max, Prime offered with Rs. 2.6L discounts

Offers valid until December 31 or while stocks last

Tata Motors is offering year-end benefits of up to Rs. 2.60 lakh on unsold pre-facelift Nexon EV Prime and Max variants in India. These offers, available as cash discounts and exchange bonuses, can be claimed until December 31 or while stocks last. Additionally, the recently launched facelifted Nexon EV also has benefits of up to Rs. 35,000 on select variants.

Pre-facelift Nexon EV Prime and Max's discounts

The old Nexon EV Prime comes with a cash discount of Rs. 1.40 lakh on all trims and an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000. Similarly, the pre-facelift Nexon EV Max offers cash discounts of Rs. 2.10 lakh and an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000. With these discounts applied, the Prime variant's price ranges from Rs. 12.60 lakh to Rs. 14.60 lakh, while the Max trim's price falls between Rs. 13.89 lakh and Rs. 16.94 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Discounts on facelifted Nexon EV and rival XUV400

The facelifted Nexon EV gets benefits worth Rs. 35,000 on Fearless+ and Fearless+ S trims, of Medium-Range (MR) and Long-Range (LR) variants, priced between Rs. 16.69 lakh and Rs. 19.19 lakh. In comparison, the XUV400 EV, a rival to the Nexon EV, presents attractive year-end discounts from Rs. 1.70 lakh for the EC trim to Rs. 4.20 lakh for the XL. This effectively reduces its price to between Rs. 14.29-15.19 lakh (ex-showroom).