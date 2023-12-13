Full-size SUV sales in November: Toyota, MG, Jeep, and more

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:49 pm Dec 13, 202301:49 pm

Toyota Fortuner saw 5% dip in sales last month

The Indian full-size SUV market saw some fascinating changes in November 2023, as certain models experienced impressive growth, while others faced challenges. The ever-reliable Toyota Fortuner witnessed a slight 5% dip in sales, while the MG Gloster shined with a 62% increase. The Volkswagen Tiguan also made a notable splash with a 97% surge, while the SKODA KODIAQ and Jeep Meridian saw declines of 9% and 71%, respectively.

How did Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster perform?

Even with a 5% year-on-year (YoY) drop in sales compared to November 2022, the Toyota Fortuner held its ground, selling 1,876 units last month. The Fortuner's ongoing popularity among Indian SUV fans is clear, as it remains a formidable player in the segment despite shifting market trends. The Gloster achieved an impressive 62% increase, selling 172 units compared to 106 in November last year.

Volkswagen Tiguan and SKODA KODIAQ's performance

The Volkswagen Tiguan boasted an astounding 97% increase, selling 150 units compared to a mere 76 during the same month last year, highlighting its allure as a European full-size SUV. SKODA KODIAQ saw a slight decline of 9% in sales, with 126 units retailed in November 2023. This is down compared to 138 units in the same period last year.

How did the Meridian fare?

Finally, the Jeep Meridian witnessed a whopping 71% sales decrease compared to the same month in 2022. With only 101 units retailed, down from 344, Meridian faced a major YoY sales slump in November 2023.