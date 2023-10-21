Toyota unveils yoke-style 'NEO Steer' for 2024 Land Cruiser SUV

By Pradnesh Naik 09:34 pm Oct 21, 202309:34 pm

Toyota's NEO Steer system uses a paddle-like accelerator and two brake levers (Photo credit: Toyota)

At the upcoming Japan Mobility Show, Toyota plans to showcase the 2024 Land Cruiser, which is set to hit the US market, with a significant design alteration. The conventional round steering wheel has been swapped out for a yoke-style steering wheel dubbed "NEO Steer." Drawing inspiration from motorcycle handlebars, this cutting-edge design incorporates the accelerator and braking controls directly into the steering wheel, thereby eliminating the need for foot pedals.

NEO Steer to aid drivers with lower limb impairments

The implementation of "NEO Steer" in the 2024 Land Cruiser is intended to make the vehicle more user-friendly, especially for drivers with lower limb disabilities. The hand-operated driving system facilitates easier entry and exit, as well as a more comfortable seating arrangement. To recall, the Japanese marque's luxury arm, Lexus, has previously developed a comparable yoke for the RZ electric crossover. It features a steer-by-wire system as an alternative to traditional steering wheels.

Toyota joins Mazda in catering to disabled drivers

Toyota isn't the only Japanese carmaker concentrating on making vehicles more accessible for disabled drivers. Mazda has been offering its "Self-empowerment Driving Vehicles" line for some time now. Its system includes a lever mounted adjacent to the center console that takes the place of pedals and a unique steering wheel equipped with a built-in knob for one-handed steering. Meanwhile, in addition to the 2024 Land Cruiser, Toyota will showcase various electric concepts at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show.