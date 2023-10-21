Toyota's concept EVs revealed ahead of Japan Mobility Show

By Pradnesh Naik 08:59 pm Oct 21, 202308:59 pm

Toyota EPU electric pickup concept rides on rugged wheels with off-road-biased tires (Photo credit: Toyota)

The 2023 Japan Mobility Show, previously known as the Tokyo Motor Show, is gearing up to be the most significant event in recent years, with leading Japanese automakers displaying their newest creations. Toyota is set to make a bold statement with its electric Land Cruiser and a compact pickup truck that could compete with the Ford Maverick. Moreover, the company has revealed an off-road prototype named the Toyota Space Mobility, a two-seater electric vehicle (EV) designed for space exploration.

Toyota Space Mobility, prototype EV for extraterrestrial exploration

The Toyota Space Mobility prototype is equipped with all-wheel steering and an individual electric motor for every wheel, enabling it to scale boulders up to 20 inches high and navigate 25-degree inclines. With dimensions of 3,454.4mm in length, 2,174.24mm in width, and 1,864.36mm in height, this compact EV is crafted for "unforgiving extraterrestrial environments." Insights gained from this prototype could be utilized in other vehicles engineered for lunar missions, such as the recently revealed Lunar Cruiser.

EPU electric pickup, potential Ford Maverick competitor

Ahead of the Japan Mobility Show, Toyota also revealed an electric pickup truck named EPU, which could provide a glimpse into a potential Tacoma EV. The EPU is characterized as a "next-generation mid-size pickup truck concept" with dimensions more comparable to smaller trucks like the Ford Maverick. It boasts a monocoque structure and a four-door design with seating for five passengers. Although information on the EPU's powertrain is limited, its off-road tires imply a capable dual-motor configuration.

EPU concept has production-ready design, modular tailgate

The EPU concept seems closer to production than most, featuring a complete interior with a single digital display for driver and center infotainment functions, a minimalist dashboard, and a yoke-style steering wheel. It has a small cargo bed at the rear with a modular tailgate that can divide horizontally into two sections, providing additional space for transporting longer items. It will accompany Land Cruiser Se at the Japan Mobility Show, Tokyo, which opens to the public on Thursday (October 26).