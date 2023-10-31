Tata Curvv SUV's launch draws near: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 06:15 pm Oct 31, 202306:15 pm

Tata Curvv will include a 360-degree surround camera

Tata Motors is making progress on its highly anticipated Curvv SUV, as sightings of the test vehicle have become more frequent. The latest images show the coupe SUV looks almost to be in a production-ready avatar. Slated for an early 2024 release, the Curvv will be available in both ICE and EV versions, with the EV model launching first. Positioned between the Nexon and Harrier SUVs, it will compete with vehicles like Hyundai CRETA, Kia Seltos, and Honda Elevate.

The vehicle will ride on 17-inch alloy wheels

The new images of the Tata Curvv show its exterior design elements, including a prominent hood with bold lines, full-length LED DRLs reminiscent of the Nexon EV, a two-tier grille featuring horizontal bars, and split headlamps. Other notable features include 17-inch alloy wheels with pronounced wheel arches, a coupe-like roofline that flows into the rear profile, A-pillar mounted ORVMs, and flush door handles. A shark-fin antenna, and connected LED taillights with a sequential function will also be offered.

Interior and powertrain options for the car

The interior of the Tata Curvv is expected to be luxurious, offering a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone integration, a digital instrument panel, a touch-sensitive HVAC panel, and automatic climate control. Additional amenities should include a wireless charger, air purifier, ventilated front seats, auto-dimming IRVMs, a 360-degree surround camera, and a sunroof. The powertrain options will likely include a new petrol engine showcased at the Auto Expo and a 1.5-liter diesel engine.