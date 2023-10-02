2023 Tata Nexon EV's deliveries begin in India
Tata Motors has commenced the deliveries of the 2023 Nexon EV that hit the market on September 14, alongside its ICE counterpart. The e-SUV is now making its way to customers throughout India. Facing off against MG ZS EV and Hyundai KONA Electric, the Nexon EV aims to win over eco-friendly buyers and bolster the company's standing in the burgeoning electric vehicle sector. It is offered in seven eye-catching colors.
Variants and pricing details
The Nexon EV comes in Creative+ MR, Fearless MR, Fearless LR, Fearless+ MR, Fearless+ LR, Fearless+ S MR, Fearless+ S LR, Empowered MR, and Empowered+ LR variants. Prices for the updated Nexon EV start at Rs. 14.74 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level model.
Empowered+ variant offers advanced features
The high-end Empowered+ model of the Nexon EV facelift is packed with cutting-edge features. They include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, automatic climate control, wireless charger, digital instrument cluster with navigation support, and ambient lighting. Plus, it sports a two-spoke steering wheel with a glowing Tata logo, a new gear lever, an electronic parking brake, a 360-degree surround camera, a blind spot monitor, ventilated front seats, and six airbags for added safety.
Nexon EV offers up to 465km range
The Nexon EV comes with two powertrain options: the Medium Range with a 30kWh battery pack, and the Long Range featuring a larger 40.5kWh unit. The Medium Range offers an output of 127hp/215Nm and a range of 325km. On the other hand, the Long Range variant provides 143hp/215Nm and covers up to 465km per charge.