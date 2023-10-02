2023 Tata Nexon EV's deliveries begin in India

By Akash Pandey 02:51 pm Oct 02, 202302:51 pm

Tata Nexon EV comes in two range options (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has commenced the deliveries of the 2023 Nexon EV that hit the market on September 14, alongside its ICE counterpart. The e-SUV is now making its way to customers throughout India. Facing off against MG ZS EV and Hyundai KONA Electric, the Nexon EV aims to win over eco-friendly buyers and bolster the company's standing in the burgeoning electric vehicle sector. It is offered in seven eye-catching colors.

Variants and pricing details

The Nexon EV comes in Creative+ MR, Fearless MR, Fearless LR, Fearless+ MR, Fearless+ LR, Fearless+ S MR, Fearless+ S LR, Empowered MR, and Empowered+ LR variants. Prices for the updated Nexon EV start at Rs. 14.74 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level model.

Empowered+ variant offers advanced features

The high-end Empowered+ model of the Nexon EV facelift is packed with cutting-edge features. They include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, automatic climate control, wireless charger, digital instrument cluster with navigation support, and ambient lighting. Plus, it sports a two-spoke steering wheel with a glowing Tata logo, a new gear lever, an electronic parking brake, a 360-degree surround camera, a blind spot monitor, ventilated front seats, and six airbags for added safety.

Nexon EV offers up to 465km range

The Nexon EV comes with two powertrain options: the Medium Range with a 30kWh battery pack, and the Long Range featuring a larger 40.5kWh unit. The Medium Range offers an output of 127hp/215Nm and a range of 325km. On the other hand, the Long Range variant provides 143hp/215Nm and covers up to 465km per charge.

