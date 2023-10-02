SKODA KUSHAQ Monte Carlo updated with two new features
SKODA announced the KUSHAQ's Monte Carlo trim in the Indian market in May 2022. The model now boasts two new features—front-powered seats and illuminated footwell lights—to enhance its overall comfort and driving experience. The Monte Carlo edition is based on the top-spec Style variant and comes with two powertrain options. Plus, it sports a range of cosmetic and feature updates both inside and out.
Distinctive exterior design elements
What sets the SKODA KUSHAQ Monte Carlo apart from the standard variant is its eye-catching Tornado Red exterior with blacked-out elements. These include the front grille, roof rails, roof, ORVMs, and skid plate. The vehicle also flaunts a new wheel design with red brake calipers and Monte Carlo badging above the front wheel arches, giving it a unique appearance that stands out from other models in the line-up.
Updated interior with dual-tone theme
Inside the SKODA KUSHAQ Monte Carlo, the cabin layout mirrors the standard variant but showcases a dual-tone red and black interior theme. This edition comes equipped with a 10.0-inch infotainment screen, a two-spoke steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, a panoramic roof, ventilated front seats, and dual-tone upholstery. To further emphasize its distinct identity within the KUSHAQ lineup, the headrests even display the Monte Carlo inscription.
It gets two powertrain options
Under the hood, the SKODA KUSHAQ Monte Carlo offers a choice between a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, TSI petrol mill. The 1.0-liter engine churns out 114hp and 178Nm of torque, while the more powerful 1.5-liter unit delivers 148hp and 250Nm of torque. Drivers can choose from three transmission options including, a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter automatic, and a seven-speed DSG gearbox to suit their preferences and needs.