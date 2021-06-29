SKODA to deliver select variants of KUSHAQ starting July 12

Jun 29, 2021

SKODA KUSHAQ's deliveries to commence from July 12 onwards

SKODA has announced that it will start delivering its newly-launched KUSHAQ SUV in India from next month. However, only the 1.0-liter turbo-petrol variants will be delivered first starting July 12. The 1.5-liter turbo-petrol trims will reach customers in the first week of August. For the unversed, the bookings for the four-wheeler are already underway against a token amount of Rs. 25,000. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The SUV sports 17-inch alloy wheels

It has a wheelbase of 2,651mm and a ground clearance of 188mm

The SKODA KUSHAQ features an aggressive design with a muscular bonnet, a chrome outlined butterfly grille, a wide air dam, silvered skid plates, a roof-mounted spoiler, and an all-LED lighting setup. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, power-adjustable ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The vehicle is available in five color options and three trim levels: Active, Ambition, and Style.

Information

It is offered with two turbocharged engine options

The SKODA KUSHAQ is available with two BS6-compliant engine choices, including a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that produces 114hp/178Nm and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill that delivers 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors

Inside, there are six airbags and a 10.0-inch touchscreen panel

The SKODA KUSHAQ offers a 5-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a sunroof, and a 2-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It also packs a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the safety of the passengers, the car provides six airbags, a rear-view camera, multi-collision braking system, a tire pressure monitoring system, and electronic stability control.

Information

SKODA KUSHAQ: Pricing and availability

In India, the SKODA KUSHAQ starts at Rs. 10.5 lakh and goes up to Rs. 17.6 lakh for the top-end model (both prices, ex-showroom). It is currently up for bookings and the company is expecting to sell around 4,000 units per month.