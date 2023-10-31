2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE to start at Rs. 97 lakh

1/3

Auto 2 min read

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE to start at Rs. 97 lakh

By Akash Pandey 04:36 pm Oct 31, 202304:36 pm

The 2023 GLE will be offered in three engine choices

Mercedes-Benz is preparing to unveil the 2023 GLE on November 2, just in time for the holiday season. Alongside the GLE facelift, the luxury car manufacturer will also introduce the C43 AMG sedan. While official pricing is yet to be disclosed, ZigWheels has secured exclusive preliminary pricing information for the new GLE. This updated model will go head-to-head with competitors such as the BMW X5, Audi Q7, and Volvo XC90.

2/3

Expected pricing for the variants

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE will be available in three main variants: GLE 300d, GLE 450d, and GLE 450. The entry-level GLE 300d is anticipated to have a price tag of around Rs. 97 lakh (ex-showroom) and will include the Professional Line trim. The remaining two variants, GLE 450d and GLE 450, are projected to cost Rs. 1.16 crore and Rs. 1.13 crore respectively, both featuring the sportier AMG Line trim.

3/3

Powertrain options for the upcoming GLE facelift

For the 2023 GLE, Mercedes-Benz will offer three engine choices. The options consist of a 269hp, 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel engine for the GLE 300d version; a 367hp, 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel mill for the GLE 450d version; and a 381hp, 3.0-liter six-cylinder turbo-petrol unit for the GLE 450. All engines will be coupled with a 9-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.