Ultraviolette F77 to make global debut at EICMA 2023

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Ultraviolette F77 to make global debut at EICMA 2023

By Akash Pandey 03:28 pm Oct 31, 202303:28 pm

EICMA will take place from November 7 to November 12

Ultraviolette, an Indian electric two-wheeler startup, is gearing up for its global premiere at the EICMA 2023 trade show in Milan, Italy. It will take place from November 7 to November 12. The Bengaluru-based firm will display its offerings at the Futuristic Zone - The UV Space Station, including the Ultraviolette F77, technology showcases, and merchandise sales. Ultraviolette seeks to demonstrate its design and engineering prowess while positioning itself as a leader in electric performance motorcycles.

2/4

International-spec F77 will be unveiled

At EICMA 2023, Ultraviolette plans to introduce the international-specific F77, marking its entry into the European market. The Ultraviolette F77 has been independently designed and developed, with the company aiming to launch it in global markets within the first year of production. Although specifics about the differences between the Indian and international models have not been disclosed, Ultraviolette promises to provide more information during the event.

3/4

New product platforms to be showcased

Besides the international-spec F77, Ultraviolette will also present new product platforms at EICMA 2023. The UV Space Station is intended to provide an engaging experience for attendees, reflecting the brand's progressive vision and eye-catching aerospace-inspired design approach. Ultraviolette's booth can be found at Hall 22P, Stand Q20, where they will also host a tech demonstration and offer merchandise for visitors.

4/4

Ultraviolette's press conference is scheduled for November 8

Ultraviolette has scheduled its press conference for November 8 at 3:40pm (CST) / 7:10pm (IST) during EICMA 2023. The firm is anticipated to reveal more information about the international-spec F77, its European market launch plans, and the new product platforms on display. The EICMA trade show is regarded as one of the most prominent events in the two-wheeler industry, making Ultraviolette's participation a notable achievement for the Indian start-up.