Ather Energy homologates its 450X HR electric scooter in India

Auto

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:00 pm Oct 31, 202303:00 pm

It will offer a range of up to 158km

Ather Energy has certified its second electric scooter with the HR designation, the Ather 450X HR, following the 450S HR. The HR suffix might indicate "High Range" or "Higher Range," as these models boast a greater range in their certification documents. Both models will maintain Ather's existing design, featuring similar dimensions and a gross vehicle weight of around 243kg.

Battery and range specifications

The Ather 450X HR will come with a 3.66kWh battery pack, while the 450S HR will sport a marginally larger 3.76kWh pack. Each battery will weigh 22kg. As per AIS 040 (Rev 1) certification, the Ather 450X HR will offer a range of up to 158km, while the 450S HR shall have a range of 156km. At present, Ather provides the 450X with 2.9kWh and 3.7kWh battery choices, delivering ranges of 111km and 150km, respectively.

Powertrain and top speed

The Ather 450X HR and 450S HR shall have similar powertrain specifications, with power outputs ranging from 2.54hp in Eco Mode to 8.6hp in Warp Mode. The top speed for the Ather 450X HR is not specified in the new certification documents, However, the Ather 450S HR lists an 80km/h top speed. Considering the similar range of both models, it is probable that the Ather 450X HR will have a top speed of around 90km/h.

Features and launch expectations

Anticipated features of the Ather 450X HR include a 7.0-inch Google-powered touchscreen dashboard, Google Maps integration, dual disc brakes, LED lighting, and a 22-liter storage compartment. New and unique colors may be offered for the HR models. It remains uncertain if the Pro package, currently priced at Rs. 23,000 and comprising Ather RideAssist, Ather Connect, and AtherStack OTA updates, will come standard with the 450X HR. Its debut might be just around the corner.