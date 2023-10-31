Land Rover Defender SVX in the works: What to expect

It will run on a twin-turbocharged, 4.4-liter V8 engine

Recently, Land Rover's Defender SVX was seen in public, sparking rumors that this off-road vehicle might be heading to the US. The key clue lies in the three distinct orange squares situated above the grille, which are reminiscent of the amber marker lights required in the US for vehicles with a width of at least 2,032mm. These lights are commonly found on vehicles like Ford Bronco Raptor, suggesting that the Defender SVX could be wider than its standard version.

Wider fenders and suspension upgrades spotted

The spy images of the Land Rover Defender SVX display flared fenders that look similar to those on the standard car, but with a marginally wider stance. The Defender's 90 and 110 models measure just under 2,032mm in width, so even a slight increase would put it in the realm of amber-marker requirements. Moreover, the pictures reveal suspension enhancements within the broader wheel housings, which should offer improved ground clearance for this off-road SUV.

Rumored engine and possible reveal timeline

Rumors surrounding the Land Rover Defender SVX's engine suggest that it may feature a BMW twin-turbocharged, 4.4-liter V8 mill with over 600hp. The vehicle's camouflage wrap continues to hide some design alterations, including what seems to be graffiti spray-painted onto a white mesh. Information about this high-performance Defender first surfaced in February 2023, so we can expect a full reveal either by the end of this year or during the first quarter of 2024.