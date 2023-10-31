Mahindra Thar.e SUV homologated in India, launch in 2026

By Dwaipayan Roy Oct 31, 2023

The electric SUV will be offered in 3-door and 5-door configurations

In August, Mahindra unveiled its Thar electric SUV concept. It has now been homologated in India. The Thar.e, as it will be known, has garnered praise for its distinctive design and improved off-road capabilities. This all-new electric Thar will be built on Mahindra's cutting-edge INGLO platform, a departure from the current Thar's ladder frame chassis.

Bold design and off-road features

The Thar.e will sport a striking design, featuring squared LED headlights with integrated DRLs, robust front and rear bumpers, a fresh clamshell hood, and expansive wheel arches. The SUV's flat roof and rear section will contribute to its iconic boxy appearance, while doors with visible hinges will enhance its tough demeanor. Inside, the Thar.e will be equipped with a sizable touchscreen, an entirely digital instrument panel, and a streamlined cockpit area.

Performance and INGLO platform

Although Mahindra is yet to disclose the Thar.e's powertrain specifics, it is anticipated to outperform the current ICE version. The electric SUV will be offered in both 3-door and 5-door configurations with a dual motor setup. The INGLO platform will incorporate BYD's Blade and Prismatic cells, known for their longevity and extensive range. Ground clearance is projected to range from 250mm to 300mm.

Launch timeline and Mahindra's electric plans

Fans may have to be patient for several months before getting behind the wheel of the Thar.e, as Mahindra is presently focusing on fulfilling existing orders and developing its electric lineup. The automaker intends to electrify its current ICE SUVs while also launching all-new electric models. The Thar.e's debut is not expected until 2026 or possibly even 2027.