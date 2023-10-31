SKODA teases 2023 SUPERB's updated cabin: What to expect

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:17 pm Oct 31, 202312:17 pm

It will get a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system

Ahead of its November 2 unveiling, Czech automaker SKODA has provided another sneak peek at the fourth-generation SUPERB sedan. The latest teaser offers insights into the revamped interior elements through a sketch. The new SUPERB will be available in two variants in global markets, with an anticipated launch in India following the discontinuation of the previous-generation model earlier this year.

Revamped dashboard and smart dials

The interior sketch of the SKODA SUPERB reveals a refreshed dashboard, complete with a large, free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. SKODA will also incorporate 'Smart Dials' on the center console for HVAC and other functions. The steering wheel will feature mounted controls, including a transmission selector switch. Moreover, the cabin will boast a new 10.0-inch digital instrument cluster and an advanced head-up display with augmented reality.

Exterior highlights and dimensions

SKODA has also teased some exterior aspects of the forthcoming SUPERB model. As per the teaser, the car will have new LED Matrix headlights and LED taillights with crystalline accents. Built on SKODA's MQB platform, the dimensions of the fourth-generation SUPERB are expected to be similar to its predecessor, with a projected 2,841mm wheelbase.

Engine options and electric range

The upcoming SKODA SUPERB is anticipated to offer a variety of TSI petrol, TDI diesel, and plug-in hybrid engines, with power outputs ranging from 150hp to 265hp. The plug-in hybrid variant will incorporate SKODA's eTSI technology paired with a 48V battery. In electric-only mode, the new SUPERB could provide up to 100km of range.