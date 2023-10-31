Mercedes-AMG GT4 EV spied as potential rival of Porsche Taycan

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Mercedes-AMG GT4 EV spied as potential rival of Porsche Taycan

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:05 am Oct 31, 202312:05 am

The car will sit on the AMG.EA platform

Rumors are swirling that Mercedes-AMG is working on an electric sedan to compete with the Porsche Taycan, as evidenced by spy photos of a test prototype. Currently referred to as Project C295, the car is expected to be named the Mercedes-AMG GT4 EV. Although the prototype appears to be based on the EQE body, the final product will have significant differences. This new model should surpass the power of the Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4Matic+, which debuted in February 2022.

2/3

Spy photos reveal key exterior features

The spy images of the Mercedes-AMG GT4 EV show a low-riding electric test vehicle with thick tires and modified wheel arches to accommodate a wider track. While many exterior features of the prototype won't make it to the final production model, the overall size and shape are likely to stay mostly the same. The official name for this upcoming model is yet to be announced.

3/3

What about its powertrain and platform?

Preliminary details about the GT4 EV's powertrain indicate that it could boast up to 1,000hp, possibly from a dual- or triple-motor setup. The vehicle will be designed from scratch, rather than being a mere adaptation of the EQE 53. In May 2022, Mercedes-AMG unveiled the Vision AMG Concept, which provided a glimpse into a future standalone electric model based on AMG.EA platform. This platform might serve as the foundation for AMG's first independent production electric model.