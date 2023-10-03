Why major Indian auto stocks are trading in red today

The Nifty Auto index fell by over 1%

Major auto stocks, such as Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, and Tata Motors, saw a dip in share prices after announcing their September automobile sales. Eicher Motors' share price took the biggest hit with a decline of over 4%, while other companies' stocks dropped between 1% to 3%. This slump affected the Nifty Auto index, which fell by over 1%, making it the top sectoral loser on the NSE.

Mixed results in September auto sales

September's auto sales brought a mixed bag of outcomes, with passenger vehicle (PV) and tractor sales underperforming. However, the commercial vehicle (CV) sales surpassed expectations. Domestic two-wheeler wholesales rose by 3% YoY, and utility vehicle demand stayed robust. However, entry-level models for PVs continued to show weakness, leading to an overall growth of 4% YoY. In contrast, tractor volumes decreased by 11% YoY.

Eicher Motors hit by motorcycle sales decline

Eicher Motors's share price dropped significantly after the company revealed a decline in motorcycle sales for September. Royal Enfield, which is owned by Eicher Motors, saw motorcycle sales decrease by 4% YoY, while exports plummeted by 49% YoY. On a positive note, Eicher Motors's total CV sales increased by 8.6% YoY last month. The company's stock is currently trading at Rs. 3,341.40 per share on the NSE (down 3.06%).

Other major auto companies' September sales

Maruti Suzuki reported a slight increase of 2.8% YoY in total wholesales last month. It is now trading at Rs. 10,384.80 per stock (down 2.13%). Tata Motors experienced a 2% rise in total domestic vehicle sales, but its passenger vehicle sales were down by 6% YoY. It is trading at Rs. 621.20 (down 1.43%). Hero MotoCorp registered a YoY growth of 3% with total sales of 536,499 units in September. It is trading at Rs. 3,026.35 (down 1.01%).