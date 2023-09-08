Sensex gains 335 points, Nifty settles at 19,820 mark

Written by Akash Pandey September 08, 2023 | 04:02 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 1.08% to end at 11,647 points

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.5% to 66,598.91 points while the Nifty gained 0.47% to end at 19,819.95 points. The midcap indices also showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 1.08% to end at 11,647.15 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top-performing sectors of the market are concerned, NIFTY PSE, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY ENERGY led the way, gaining 2.57%, 2.08%, and 1.37%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were NTPC, Coal India, and BPCL, which climbed 2.73%, 2.65%, and 2.04%, respectively. Eicher Motors, UltraTech Cement, and UPL emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 0.92%, 0.88%, and 0.85%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index shed 247.91 points to 18,202.07 points while the Nikkei gained 384.24 points to 32,606.84 points. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ ended in the red, falling 138.43 points, or 1%, to 13,734.04 points.

INR goes up 0.34% against the US Dollar

On Friday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged up 0.34% to Rs. 82.94 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While the gold futures settled at Rs. 59,045, the silver futures closed at Rs. 71,952. The crude oil futures were mostly flat, ending at $87.21 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Friday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies performed?

Bitcoin is selling at $25,934.74, which is up 0.81% from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,629.73, down 0.11%. BNB and Cardano are priced at $215.91 (0.24% up) and $0.2562 (0.29% up), respectively. Finally, up 0.03% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06323.

