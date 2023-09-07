Sensex climbs 380 points, Nifty settles near 19,730 mark

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 07, 2023 | 04:01 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.44% to close at 11,521 points

On Thursday, the stock market had a bearish opening. However, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.58% to 66,265.56 points while the Nifty climbed 0.59% to 19,727.05 points. The midcap indices were trading in the green as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.44% to close at 11,520.8 points. Here's all you need to know about Thursday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers on Thursday?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Thursday were NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY PSU BANK, which rose 1.46%, 1.44%, and 1.18%, respectively. Meanwhile, the top stock gainers were Coal India, Larsen, and IndusInd Bank, which climbed 7.06%, 4.5%, and 2.14%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were TATA Consumer Products, M&M, and Britannia, which plunged 2.36%, 0.87%, and 0.86%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

On Thursday, the Asian markets traded in the red with the Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei plunging by 1.36%, and 0.76% to 18,202.07 points, and 32,991.08 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ slipped by 148.48 points, or 1.06%, to end at 13,872.47 points.

INR drops 0.08% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) declined 0.08% against the US Dollar to settle at Rs. 83.21. Not much movement was witnessed in the gold and silver futures prices as they were trading flat. While the former closed at Rs. 59,060, the price for the latter ended at Rs. 72,294 on Thursday. The crude oil futures fell by $0.85, or 0.97% to $86.94 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Thursday

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unaltered on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76 per liter. The same is the case in Mumbai, where diesel costs Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $25,724.51 which is 0.07% down from yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down by 0.04% to trade at $1,630.82. BNB and Cardano are trading at $215.41 (0.27% up) and $0.2555 (0.37% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.06319, which is down by 1.32% in the past 24 hours.

