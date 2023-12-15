Kia Sonet's variant-wise features explained: Which one offers best value

1/8

Auto 3 min read

Kia Sonet's variant-wise features explained: Which one offers best value

By Pradnesh Naik 10:31 am Dec 15, 202310:31 am

The 2024 Kia Sonet rides on 16-inch designer dual-tone wheels

With the arrival of the 2024 Sonet, Kia Motors is aiming to disrupt the sub-4m premium SUV segment in India. Loaded to the brim with features, the compact SUV is available in seven variants: HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X Line. Here's a look at which trim level of the refreshed four-wheeler makes more sense.

2/8

HTE

The base Sonet HTE model gets halogen headlamps, 15-inch steel wheels, skid plates, bulb-type taillights with a full-width reflector unit, and a pole-type antenna. Inside, it has six airbags, semi-leatherette seats, a 4.2-inch MID, manual AC, rear AC vent, front power windows, fixed-type armrest, and a 12V power outlet. It runs on a 1.5-liter diesel engine (116hp/250Nm) and a 1.2-liter petrol engine (83hp/115Nm).

3/8

HTK

In addition to the features available with the base model, the HTK trim gets 16-inch steel wheels with stylish dual-tone covers, silver-colored roof rails, and a new body-colored shark-fin antenna. It retains both powertrain options of the HTE trim.

4/8

HTK+

On top of the HTK model, the HTK+ variant features ice-cube-type LED fog lights, LED DRLs, a connected-type LED lightbar at the rear, and auto-folding ORVMs. Inside, it has an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with wireless connectivity, a multifunctional steering wheel, rear power windows, keyless entry, engine start/stop button, and front parking sensors. It additionally gets the 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (120hp/172Nm) as well.

5/8

HTX

The HTX trim features LED headlamps in addition to the features of HTK+ version. It gets a leather-wrapped flat-bottomed steering wheel and gear knob, and either an all-black, a black-and-brown, or a black-and-beige interior theme. It retains all powertrain options from the lower variants.

6/8

HTX+

In addition the the HTX trim, the HTX+ variant has 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, rear disc brakes, and a rear wiper and washer unit. Its cabin is loaded with multi-color mood lighting, 10.25-inch driver's display, 10.25-inch infotainment panel, ventilated front seats, powered driver's seat, a Bose sound system, and a remote engine start function. Mechanically, it gets all powertrain options from HTX trim level.

7/8

GTX+

On top of the HTX+, the GTX+ version gets 16-inch sporty crystal-cut dual-tone alloy wheels, skid plates with dark metallic accents, a GT Line logo on the steering wheel, and a gloss black roof rack and AC vents.

8/8

X Line

The range-topping X Line trim level flaunts a unique Matte Graphite paint scheme. It features Piano Black inserts and a one-touch automatic up/down function for all windows. Inside, it has a special Sage Green-colored leatherette upholstery, Sage Green trims on the dashboard, a 360-degree-view camera, and a Level-1 ADAS suite. It runs on a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol or a 1.5-liter diesel engine.