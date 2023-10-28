How Honda Elevate fares against Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The Grand Vitara is a flagship SUV for Maruti Suzuki in India (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Honda introduced an all-new mid-size SUV, the Elevate, in India, with a starting price tag of Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes equipped with Level-2 ADAS functions. At this price point, it goes up against an established rival in the form of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara on our shores. But which one makes more sense: the Japanese fighter or the homegrown brawler?

Why does this story matter?

Honda has been trying its luck in the mid-size SUV category in India for the past few years. Now, it is betting all on its newest offering, the Elevate, on our shores. However, with a capable competitor such as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the former has an uphill challenge to gain the champion's title in the popular segment.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks more attractive

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara features a long and sculpted hood, a chrome-studded grille, bumper-mounted LED headlamps with split-type DRLs, skid plates, squared wheel arches, 17-inch alloy wheels, and connected LED taillights. Honda Elevate sports a flat bonnet with curved edges, a large blacked-out grille, LED headlights with eye-brow-like DRLs, door-mounted ORVMs, 16-inch diamond-cut designer wheels, a shark-fin antenna, and wrap-around LED taillamps.

Grand Vitara gets panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats

The Grand Vitara has a spacious cabin with a head-up display, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a 9.0-inch infotainment panel with connectivity options. The Elevate gets a sporty cabin with a single-pane sunroof, cruise control, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and a "Honda Sensing" ADAS suite.

Honda Elevate packs more powerful engine

The Grand Vitara is powered by an all-new 1.5-liter strong-hybrid petrol setup (115hp/141Nm) and a 1.5-liter, K-series mild-hybrid petrol unit (103hp/135Nm). Transmission duties are taken care of by a five-speed manual, a six-speed automatic, and a CVT gearbox. Honda Elevate is fueled by a 1.5-liter, DOHC, i-VTEC petrol engine that puts out 119hp/145Nm. It gets a six-speed manual and a CVT gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara can be yours between Rs. 10.7 lakh and Rs. 19.95 lakh. On the other hand, the Honda Elevate ranges between Rs. 11 lakh and Rs. 16 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Grand Vitara makes more sense with its attractive design, upmarket cabin, and overall better brand value and reach.