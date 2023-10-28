How TVS Ronin Special Edition fares against RE Hunter 350

By Pradnesh Naik 10:35 pm Oct 28, 202310:35 pm

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 features an optional Tripper Navigation pod for added convenience (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

TVS Motor Company has launched the Special Edition model of its popular neo-retro offering, the Ronin, with a price tag of Rs. 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike gets a new Nimbus Gray triple-tone color scheme. At that price point, the bike rivals the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 on our shores. But between these two middleweight motorcycles, which one is better? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

One of the most successful offerings for Royal Enfield in recent years, the Hunter 350 has bagged the Indian Motorcycle of the Year title for 2023. The retro-inspired scrambler is based on the critically acclaimed J-series platform. The motorcycle now has a new challenger in the form of the TVS Ronin. Which one can claim the champion's crown in the sub-500cc retro category?

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 looks more pleasing

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round halogen headlamp, a ribbed-pattern seat, an upswept exhaust, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a circular LED taillamp. TVS Ronin flaunts a muscular fuel tank, a circular LED headlamp with an integrated T-shaped DRL, a ribbed-pattern seat, a digital instrument cluster, and a sleek LED taillight. Both bikes ride on 17-inch designer wheels.

Both motorcycles have disc brakes, dual-channel ABS

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Hunter 350 and Ronin come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The former has telescopic forks at the front and dual shock absorbers on the rear side. The latter gets inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Both bikes are on par in terms of performance

Powering the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is backed by a 349cc, air-cooled, J-series, single-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power of 20.2hp and a peak torque of 27Nm. The TVS Ronin is backed by a 225.9cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that develops 20.12hp of maximum power and 19.93Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both motorcycles are taken care of by a five-speed gearbox.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 ranges between Rs. 1.5 lakh and Rs. 1.75 lakh. On the other hand, the TVS Ronin can be yours between Rs. 1.49 lakh and Rs. 1.69 lakh. The Special Edition Ronin costs Rs. 1.73 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Hunter 350 makes more sense with its attractive retro-inspired design and overall better brand value.