Maruti Suzuki Invicto's variants explained: Which one offers better value

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 06, 2023 | 11:55 am 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Invicto rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

India's largest automaker Maruti Suzuki has introduced its flagship offering, the Invicto, in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium people-mover is available in four color schemes: Nexa Blue (Celestial), Stellar Bronze, Majestic Silver, and Mystic White. With two trim levels and seating configurations to choose from, which one should you opt for?

With the launch of Invicto, Maruti Suzuki is trying to break its image as a small car manufacturer. The MPV is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross and utilizes the same 2.0-liter, TNGA petrol-hybrid setup as its Japanese counterpart. While the automaker had tried its luck in the sub-Rs. 30 lakh segment before, it is hoping for a better response this time around.

ZETA +

The ZETA + model is available in either an eight-seater or a seven-seater configuration. The MPV features automatic LED headlamps with 'NEXTre' DRLs, body-colored door handles, dual-tone alloy wheels, a large NEXWave grille with chrome surrounds, a shark-fin antenna, and wrap-around NEXTre signature LED taillamps. Inside, it has an all-black cabin with champagne gold accents, perforated leather upholstery, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel.

ALPHA +

The ALPHA + trim gets everything from the ZETA + model and additionally flaunts chrome-finish door handles and blacked-out wheel arch cladding. Inside, the seven-seater cabin has a panoramic sunroof with theatre-style ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera with adaptive guidelines, front and rear parking sensors, a 10.1-inch floating-type infotainment console with Suzuki Connect functions, tire pressure monitoring system, and six airbags.

The MPV is backed by a 2.0-liter petrol-hybrid setup

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto draws power from a TNGA 2.0-liter, inline-four petrol engine that is linked to an electric motor. The petrol-hybrid setup develops a maximum power of 186hp and a peak torque of 187Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by an e-CVT gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Pricing and availability

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto can be yours at Rs. 24.79 lakh for the ZETA + seven-seater variant, Rs. 24.84 lakh for the ZETA + eight-seater model, and Rs. 28.42 lakh for the range-topping ALPHA + trim level (all prices, ex-showroom). The order books for the premium people-mover are now open. The MPV can be booked online or via the brand's NEXA dealerships.

