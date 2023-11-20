Toyota launches limited-run Innova Hycross GX at Rs. 20 lakh

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Toyota launches limited-run Innova Hycross GX at Rs. 20 lakh

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:00 pm Nov 20, 202302:00 pm

The model comes in 7/8-seat configurations

Toyota has introduced a special edition of the Innova Hycross, based on the petrol GX variant. With prices ranging from Rs. 20.07-20.22 lakh (ex-showroom), the Innova Hycross GX limited edition is Rs. 40,000 more expensive than the standard GX, and boasts both exterior and interior aesthetic upgrades. This exclusive model is anticipated to be available only until December or while supplies last, making it a unique offering for customers during this time.

2/3

Exterior and interior cosmetic updates

Exterior enhancements of the limited-run Innova Hycross GX comprise a new chrome accent on the grille, extending through the middle, and faux silver skid plates on the bumpers. The Platinum White exterior paint can be obtained for an extra Rs. 9,500. On the inside, the dashboard and door panels are adorned with a soft-touch chestnut brown finish, while imitation wood trim encircles the window controls. The fabric seat covers showcase a two-tone black and brown design, with 7/8-seat configurations available.

3/3

What about its powertrain?

The Innova Hycross's GX limited edition is equipped with a 2.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, petrol engine paired with a CVT gearbox, generating 172hp/205Nm. However, it does not provide the more fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain option. Toyota's goal with this limited edition variant is to make the non-hybrid version more attractive to potential buyers of the MPV during this period.