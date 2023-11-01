Lexus's LX 600 Premium arrives as an SUV with kitchen
At the 2023 SEMA Show, Lexus has revealed three tailor-made SUVs, with the LX 600 Premium Lexus Associated Accessory Product (AAP) Build stealing the spotlight. This off-road vehicle, designed for paddle board enthusiasts, boasts an Aquamarine color-shifting body wrap, a matte gray grille, and black chrome accents on the windows and bumper. GX 460 and GX550 models have also been showcased at the event.
What does the LX 600 Premium offer?
The LX 600 Premium is equipped with 33-inch Toyo Open Country A/T tires and 18-inch wheels. It also features a side awning and a Yakima EXO OpenRange Deluxe camp kitchen attached to its trailer hitch. Complete with a cooktop, refrigerator, and sink, this kitchen setup is ideal for preparing a meal after a day of paddle boarding.
Features of GX 550 and GX 460 Premium AAP builds
Alongside the LX 600, Lexus displayed a GX 550, sporting an Earth brown and black two-tone color scheme, rock rails, an aluminum skid plate, a roof rack, and a rear window accessory panel. Separately, the GX 460 Premium AAP Build comes with a Matte Yellow Saffron body wrap, rock sliders, a front skid plate, a double hammock, a weatherproof fridge/freezer, and a portable air compressor.
What about the GX's availability?
The upcoming Lexus GX generation is slated for an early 2024 release. This SUV will feature a boxier, more rugged look and will be built on the body-on-frame GA-F platform. Additionally, it will come standard with a full-time four-wheel-drive system, a lockable Torsen limited-slip center differential, and a locking rear differential for Overtrail models. Pricing information has yet to be disclosed.