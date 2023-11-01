Triumph launches 2024 Tiger 900 lineup in India: Check prices



By Dwaipayan Roy 12:11 pm Nov 01, 202312:11 pm

Tiger 900 series now packs a 7.0-inch TFT dashboard

Triumph Motorcycles has launched its 2024 Tiger 900 series in India, presenting two models: the GT and the Rally Pro. The former Tiger 900 Rally has been phased out both globally and in the Indian market. The revamped 888cc, triple-cylinder engine now delivers a more powerful performance, generating 108hp at 9,500rpm and 90Nm at 6,850rpm. This enhancement places the Triumph Tiger 900 closer to its higher-priced competitors, such as the Ducati Multistrada V2 and DesertX.

Updated features and new TFT dash

The Tiger 900 series now incorporates a 7.0-inch TFT dashboard taken from the larger Tiger 1200 model. This dashboard features standard Bluetooth connectivity, which was previously an optional add-on. The GT model's price ranges from Rs. 13.95 lakh to Rs. 14.15 lakh, indicating an increase of Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 25,000 based on color selection. On the other hand, the Rally Pro model is priced between Rs. 15.95 lakh and Rs. 16.25 lakh, showing a rise of Rs. 45,000 (ex-showroom).

Deliveries to begin from February 2024

The new Tiger 900 lineup is set to begin deliveries in February 2024. The upgraded series provides enhanced performance and features for riders seeking a versatile adventure motorcycle. With its boosted power and torque output, along with the inclusion of the TFT dashboard and standard Bluetooth connectivity, the Triumph Tiger 900 series aims to better compete with its adversaries in the ADV market.