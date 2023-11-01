Volkswagen to launch Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition tomorrow

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:50 am Nov 01, 202311:50 am

The car will ride on 17-inch wheels

Volkswagen will introduce the GT Edge Trail Edition of its popular SUV, the Taigun, in India tomorrow (November 2). This special edition car will sport a rugged appearance, complete with functional roof rails, eye-catching decals and graphics, and sleek 17-inch black alloy wheels. Customers can choose between two exterior paint colors - Carbon Steel Gray Matte and Deep Black Pearl.

Interior upgrades and features

Inside the GT Edge Trail Edition, you'll find black leatherette seat covers accented by contrasting red stitching. To distinguish it from standard models, this variant will feature 'Trail' embossed on the seats, red-colored ambient lighting, and aluminum pedals. In terms of amenities, it will get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, auto climate control, a digital instrument panel, powered and ventilated front seats, and an electric sunroof.

It will remain mechanically unchanged

Mechanically, the GT Edge Trail Edition will maintain the same powertrain as its standard sibling without any performance upgrades. It will be driven by a 1.5-liter petrol engine that complies with BS6 Phase 2 regulations, and generates 148hp of power and 250Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Pricing for the Volkswagen Taigun's GT Edge Trail Edition will be announced tomorrow during its official debut in India.