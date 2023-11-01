2024 Kia EV6 spotted in South Korea with camouflage

1/3

Auto 2 min read

2024 Kia EV6 spotted in South Korea with camouflage

By Akash Pandey 03:05 am Nov 01, 202303:05 am

Kia EV6 (facelift) is expected to bear minimal changes. Representative image (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

In less than three years since its debut, the Kia EV6 electric crossover seems to be getting a facelift to remain relevant in the competitive EV market. A camouflaged prototype was recently discovered in an underground parking garage in South Korea, hinting at possible design modifications. Although heavily concealed, it's doubtful that significant changes will occur, as Kia is notorious for using ample camouflage even for minor adjustments.

2/3

Redesigned headlights expected for the updated model

The disguised EV6 facelift appears to be hiding revamped headlights, potentially featuring a new lighting signature akin to other contemporary Kia electric vehicles. This update would contribute to a consistent aesthetic throughout the brand's lineup of zero-emission vehicles. The restructured headlights seem to extend further down the bumper, as observed through the mesh camouflage. Generally, mid-cycle facelifts include minimal updates such as new lighting and subtle bumper modifications, without altering a car's overall profile.

3/3

EV6 release timeline and Kia's electric portfolio expansion

In line with Kia's typical approach, the refreshed EV6 would debut in its home market first, possibly in H2 2024. Europe, the United States, and other regions are expected to see the updated model by late 2024 or early 2025. Since the EV6's introduction, Kia has broadened its electric lineup with the larger EV9 and the recently unveiled EV5. Additionally, the company has presented concepts for the EV4 and EV3 while transitioning the Niro EV to its next generation.