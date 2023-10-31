Aston Martin and J.Laverack unveil the .1R bicycle: Check features

Aston Martin and J.Laverack unveil the .1R bicycle: Check features

By Akash Pandey

The .1R bicycle boasts a 55mm deep carbon tubeless profile

Aston Martin has teamed up with UK-based bicycle maker J.Laverack to develop the .1R, a bike that merges automotive engineering and design with cutting-edge road bicycle technology. Touted as the most advanced bicycle globally, the .1R employs contemporary manufacturing methods, robust materials, and meticulous attention to detail to offer a one-of-a-kind cycling experience. This collaboration seeks to revolutionize style and sophistication in the bicycle market.

Exquisite design features from high-performance vehicles

The .1R boasts a frame constructed from 3D-printed titanium lugs, designed using parametric techniques, and carbon fiber tubes. Aston Martin claims an unrivaled mix of agility and comfort. The bike's streamlined look is further accentuated by the lack of visible attachment points or rough welds, along with a distinctive integration of brakes that hides cables and hoses. Design features from high-performance vehicles, like the pierced stem resembling the side strake of the Aston Martin DB12, are integrated into the bike.

It sports 28-spoke wheels

A noteworthy aspect lies in the wheel's intricate construction. It boasts a 55mm deep carbon tubeless profile, complete with an inner width of 22mm. Furthermore, each wheel incorporates 28 spokes, elegantly finished in black, which seamlessly extends along the sides of the wheels. The hubs themselves are custom-designed for this bicycle and expertly crafted from robust aerospace-grade aluminum.

Use online configurator for personalized fitting

The .1R owners will be invited to Aston Martin's Gaydon headquarters for a customized fitting session with J.Laverack's founders. Moreover, a connection with Aston Martin's online configurator enables users to design their ideal bicycle. This digital platform allows for the customization of various elements, including color options for tubes, lugs, forks, stem, seat post, and handlebar drops. Users can select exposed carbon fiber and decide between bronze or black accents for bottom bracket cups, brake calipers, and brake disc centers.