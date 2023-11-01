Hyundai Palisade gets a Night Edition treatment: Check features

Hyundai Palisade gets a Night Edition treatment: Check features

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:20 pm Nov 01, 2023

The car rides on black 20-inch wheels

Hyundai has introduced the Palisade Calligraphy Night Edition, a new variant of its popular SUV. Sporting a variety of black accents both inside and out, the Night Edition is based on the top-tier Calligraphy trim. Offered in Abyss Black and Hyper White shades, this family vehicle features a darkened front grille, front and rear fascias, roof rails, and door-side moldings. Additionally, it comes with black 20-inch wheels and tinted rear badging.

Amenities and pricing of the Night Edition model

The Palisade Calligraphy Night Edition showcases a dark aluminum upper console trim within its black interior. The standard Nappa leather seats have been swapped for an exclusive dark micro-suede in this model. Standard amenities include snow and tow modes, downhill brake control, and an all-wheel-drive lock. With a price tag of $54,935 (around Rs. 45.7 lakh), it's $1,500 more expensive than the standard Palisade Calligraphy model. The Hyper White paint option can be added for an extra $450.

Future plans for next-generation Palisade

South Korean publication ETNews reports that the next-generation Palisade may transition to a new platform featuring an extended wheelbase. The vehicle is expected to incorporate a hybrid 2.5-liter petrol engine and a turbocharged 3.5-liter unit. Due to tightening emissions regulations, Hyundai is likely to discontinue the 2.2-liter CRDi diesel unit in some markets. Its mass production is slated to commence in January 2025, suggesting a global debut in late 2024.